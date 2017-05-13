TENNIS

Nadal, Djokovic to meet

Rafael Nadal set up a semifinal with Novak Djokovic after withstanding a tough challenge from David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Madrid Open on Friday. Djokovic, the defending champion, advanced when Kei Nishikori withdrew before their quarterfinal because of a wrist injury. Nadal hasn't beaten Djokovic since the 2014 French Open final, losing the last seven matches against him. On the women's side, defending champion Simone Halep of Romania cruised past Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-3 to reach her third Madrid Open final. The third-seeded Halep, who lost the 2014 final to Maria Sharapova, will play Kristina Mladenovic of France. Mladenovic made it to her fourth final of the year-- and second consecutive -- by defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 6-4, 7-6 (4). In another quarterfinal, Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay rallied to beat Alexander Zverev of Germany 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. Cuevas won one of the points of the tournament with a no-look winner with his back to the court after a lob shot by Zverev early in the second set.

HOCKEY

France, Denmark prevail

Stephane Da Costa saved France in a tense 4-3 shootout victory against Belarus that kept its quarterfinal hopes alive, while co-host Germany lost to Denmark in overtime at the ice hockey world championship on Friday. With the top four from each group going through to Thursday's quarterfinals, Germany was in fifth place in Group A and France at sixth in Group B. Belarus rallied from 2-0 down and led 3-2 in regulation before co-host France equalized with about seven minutes remaining to force overtime in front of a nervous home crowd in Paris. Germany also led 2-0 in Cologne, scoring twice inside a minute during the first period through wingers Patrick Reimer and Brooks Macek. But the Danes leveled before the end of the period through left winger Frederik Storm and center Morten Poulsen, and won the match 3-2 when Peter Regin scored in overtime. Earlier in Group B, center Roman Horak scored twice as the Czech Republic beat Slovenia 5-1. Right winger Michal Repik, defenseman Michal Kempny and center Roman Cervenka also scored. Center Elias Lindholm scored his fifth of the tournament as nine-time champion Sweden moved up to second in Group A by crushing last-placed Italy 8-1.

BASKETBALL

Changes on the way

College basketball likes the direction of its game -- scoring and shooting percentages continued to increase in 2016-2017 -- so no major changes were made to the rule book. Among those you'll notice next season: The coaches box will be extended from 28 to 38 feet to give coaches better opportunity to communicate with their teams, or officials; The shot clock will be reset to 20 seconds when the ball is inbounded in the front court after a foul or other violation by the defense. If more than 20 seconds remain, the shot clock won't be reset; A mandatory minimum of 0.3 seconds will be taken off the game clock when the ball is legally touched; A legal screen has been redefined to require that the inside of the screener's feet be no wider than his shoulders. Changes made by the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee over the past two seasons to increase production have worked. Last season, Division I teams averaged 73.4 points per game, an 8.7 percent increase over the 2012-13 season. The point total and field goal percentage (44.4 percent) are the highest since 1994-95. The rules committee discussed other changes such as widening the free-throw lane from 12 to 16 feet and moving the three-point arc back from its current distance of 20 feet, 9 inches. The committee will encourage conferences to experiment with these concepts next season.

SOCCER

Barcelona plans U.S. team

FC Barcelona said it plans to start a women's soccer team in the United States. The Spanish club said its board has approved a "development plan" to have a women's team in the National Women's Soccer League. Barcelona said it wants to field the team in 2018. The NWSL is currently composed of 10 teams. Barcelona said it will be the first European club to join the league. It wasn't clear whether Barcelona would try to acquire an existing team or seek an expansion team. Barcelona has a women's team in Spain that is currently battling for the league title with the season about to conclude.

FOOTBALL

Ravens' Jackson dies

Michael Jackson, who played for the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 1998 and led the NFL with 14 touchdowns in his first season with the team, was killed Friday in a motorcycle accident in his hometown of Tangipahoa, La. He was 48 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Jackson was driving at a "high rate of speed" when his 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed into the driver's side door of a car that was backing out of a parking spot and onto U.S. 51. Per the report, the motorcycle went through the car door and both Jackson and the driver of the car were killed. The accident is under investigation.

Lions' Lary dies

Yale Lary, a Hall of Fame safety who helped the Detroit Lions win three NFL titles during the 1950s, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed his death, citing information from the nine-time Pro Bowler's family. The Lions said Lary died Friday at his home in Fort Worth. Lary had 50 interceptions during an 11-year career that was interrupted during the mid-1950s by service in the U.S. Army. He was also a punter and kickoff returner for the Lions, averaging 44.3 yards a punt in his career. He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1979.

MOTOR SPORTS

Power wins 3rd pole

Will Power won his third pole of the season Friday after setting a qualifying record for the IndyCar Grand Prix. The Australian completed the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in 1 minute, 7.9823 seconds to give Roger Penske his 250th pole victory as an IndyCar owner. Penske's drivers again dominated qualifying, taking four of the top five spots. Brazil's Helio Castroneves will join Power on the front row in today's race after finishing in 1:08.1169. American Josef Newgarden will start third after being clocked at 1:08.1622. New Zealand's Scott Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, and Juan Pablo Montoya will start fourth and fifth. Defending champ Simon Pagenaud will start seventh. Penske's cars have won all five poles this season.

Logo violates rules, removed

Carl Long was forced to strip the logo of a Colorado-based marijuana vaping company from his car Friday after NASCAR said it violated rules governing sponsorship and paint schemes. The logo for Colorado-based Veedverks was plastered on Long's green and yellow No. 66 for tech inspection, but a NASCAR spokesman said it was never vetted and approved. And when officials learned of the hood logo, they had crew members remove it before the car went to the track. NASCAR officials said it will not adorn the car the rest of the weekend. Long returned to NASCAR's top series this weekend after an eight-year banishment over an unpaid fine from a rules infraction earlier in his career. The penalty was commuted by NASCAR this season.

OLYMPICS

L.A. may consider 2028

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has opened the door slightly to considering hosting the 2028 Olympics if the city isn't awarded its first choice of 2024. The International Olympic Committee's evaluation commission concluded its four-day visit to Los Angeles on Friday and now heads to Paris, the only other bidder for the 2024 Games. There was nothing in a statement from LA2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman earlier this month that suggested the city would consider anything other than 2024. On Friday, Garcetti said the city "would listen if the rules change." The IOC has four vice presidents looking into the prospect of awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time in September, when the winning bidder for 2024 is to be announced.

