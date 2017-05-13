CLASS 6A BOYS
Panthers strike down Lions
SILOAM SPRINGS -- Defending Class 6A champion Siloam Springs scored three goals in each half to beat Searcy 6-0 in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.
Siloam Springs, the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West, advanced to today's noon quarterfinals against Little Rock Hall, the 6A-East No. 3 seed, that defeated Benton 3-1 in another quarterfinal on Friday.
"What a great atmosphere," Siloam Springs Coach Brent Crenshaw said. "Most fans we've ever had I think."
Irvin Rios got the scoring started for Siloam Springs (19-5-1) in the 15th minute when his shot found the upper corner of the net. Eli Jackson had the assist on the play.
LR HALL 3, BENTON 1
The Warriors (18-2) advanced to today's semifinals as Jose GironRodolfo scored two goals and Lester Teletor had one against the Panthers at Sager Creek Soccer Park. Benton (17-3-1) scored on a goal by Matt Warrick.
RUSSELLVILLE 4, JONESBORO 2
Russellville scored four goals in the final 26 minutes to rally for a quarterfinals victory.
Jonesboro (24-3) led 2-0 after Salisa Yahaya scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Joe Pacheco scored his state record 56th goal in the 22nd minute of the second half.
Russellville's Nate Turner scored on a penalty kick after a Jonesboro handball in the 18-yard box to make it 2-1. The Cyclones (21-2-2) tied the game on a goal by Chris Alvarenga.
The Cyclones were awarded another penalty kick after a foul in the box and Alvarenga scored to make it 3-2. Turner added a late goal to set the final score.
MOUNTAIN HOME 3, EL DORADO 0
The Bombers scored three first-half goals en route to victory.
Ewan Platt put the Bombers (17-0) in front 1-0 in the the 18th minute on a penalty kick after an El Dorado player was issued a red card for knocking the ball down with his hands.
