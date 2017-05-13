Gunfire kills Arkansas man, injures 2 people

A shooting in Pine Bluff on Friday left one person dead and two others injured, according to the city's Police Department.

Pine Bluff officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the area of West 21st Avenue and South Beech Street, a statement from the department said.

When police arrived, they found a red four-door car that had multiple bullet holes and was occupied by three shooting victims, according to the statement.

Authorities pronounced one of the men dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, according to the statement. The conditions of the two injured men were unknown Friday evening.

Officer Roy Gober, a Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman, identified the homicide victim as 31-year-old Gregory Christopher of Pine Bluff.

Gober identified the two other shooting victims as 27-year-old Courtney Tripp and 37-year-old Lavell Reed.

Another vehicle was involved in the shooting, Gober said, but further information was unavailable Friday evening.

Metro on 05/13/2017