Religion calendar
This article was published today at 1:58 a.m.
MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT
• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, will be hosting Unstoppable Love, a collaborative performance by New Creation Dance Company and Petra Ballet at 5:30 p.m. May 21. Admission is free; donations are encouraged. (501) 664-3600.
• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will present the musical In the Image at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. (501) 227-0000 or secondpreslr.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 6700 Arkansas 365, Sweet Home, will be hosting its annual Women's Day at 11 a.m. May 21 with speaker Sylvia Tyler. (501) 490-2288.
• Christian Science practitioner and educator John Tyler will be speaking at Argenta Branch Public Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. His topic will be "Conflict Resolution: A Spiritual Approach." (501) 791-0664.
• Christway Missionary Baptist Church, 4324 Potter St., will host Men's Day at 10:15 a.m. May 21 with speaker C.J. Duvall. (501) 562-1023.
• First Christian Church, 1500 N. Mississippi St., will be celebrating Mother's Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday by presenting roses to the women and holding a Mother's Day Hat Contest for all adults. (501) 225-5656.
• Pleasant Hill Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3204 E. 38th St., College Station, will be celebrating its 90th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21. Kenneth Robinson will deliver the 3 p.m. sermon. (501) 490-2267.
• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will host a free Faith and Grief luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Second Hall for those grieving the death of a loved one. Register at faithandgrief.org or by calling (469) 251-9612.
• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will honor Mother's Day at its 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday with flowers for all women. st-marks.com or (501) 225-4203.
• St. Stephen Baptist Church, 6000 Lynch Drive, North Little Rock, will be celebrating its pastor's 28th anniversary at 2 p.m. May 21 with speaker Clifton Hays. Robert Craig will lead the service. (501) 350-9187.
• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will celebrate Youth Sunday with Adam Whitfield preaching at 9 a.m. Sunday. Attendance awards will be also be given. trinitylittlerock.org or (501) 372-0294.
• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will hold its 16th annual Superheroes Soiree fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served, and the evening's proceeds will benefit Trinity's mission and ministry projects. trinitypreslr.com or (501) 868-5848.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will be holding a baby-sitting fundraiser, 6-10 p.m. Friday. All proceeds will go toward the youth summer mission trip. (501) 666-2813
CLASSES AND CONFERENCES
• The adult Sunday School class at Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has begun a discussion series, "Christian Faith and Capital Punishment," led by Ruskin Falls. The class meets 9:30-10:15 a.m. Sundays. phpreslr.com or (501) 663-8361.
