Siloam Springs dents Texarkana

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs advanced to the Class 6A soccer semifinals after a 4-0 victory against Texarkana in the Class 6A girls soccer state tournament Friday afternoon.

The match was pushed back to 2 p.m. from its scheduled 10 a.m. start time, but the top-seeded Lady Panthers (22-3) weren't impacted.

Siloam Springs took the lead on Audrey Maxwell's 39th goal of the season in the 16th minute. Maxwell received the ball, beat a defender and sent a shot past Texarkana goal keeper Megan Holder.

Siloam Springs' Megan Hutto made it 2-0 in the 31st minute Hutto sent a ball across the mouth of the goal, where it hit Holder and bounced in.

Texarkana stayed on the defensive, registering only two shots, both coming off free kicks from far out, and neither generated a rebound.

"It's tough to play against a team that bunkers in with 11 players," Siloam Springs Coach Brent Crenshaw said. "It's frustrating, I wish teams would just play against us straight-up."

Hadley Crenshaw finished the scoring when she collected a rebound from Shelby Johnson's shot and ran it into the net.

The Panthers will play in the semifinals at 10 a.m. today against Benton, which beat Mountain Home 2-1 in another quarterfinal.

SEARCY 6, EL DORADO 0

Senior Emma Mackey scored three goals and Alyssa Burns had two assists and a goal as the Lady Lions defeated the Lady Wildcats in a quarterfinal game on Friday morning.

Burns scored Searcy's first goal in the ninth minute, and Meredith Clark made it 2-0 in the 17th minute. Burns and Mackey hooked up for goals before halftime as the Lady Lions (18-1-2) took a 4-0 lead.

Burns and Emily Housely scored goals in the second half.

BENTON 2, MOUNTAIN HOME 1

Benton's Abby Walker scored two second-half goals as the Lady Panthers rallied for the victory.

Mountain Home's Sabra Wickersham scored in the fourth minute, and the Lady Bombers remained ahead 1-0 at halftime.

That changed in the second half when Walker scored her first goal in the 45th minute. She scored again a little more than three minutes later to give the Lady Panthers the lead.

RUSSELLVILLE 5, GREENWOOD 0

The Lady Cyclones beat Greenwood for the third time this year to advance to today's semifinals against Searcy.

The Lady Cyclones got two goals from Rachel Prochazka and one each from Blakely Walker, Marissa Williams, and Cindy Gonzalez.

Brianna Sparks, Sofy Moreno and Alex Adkins had assists for Russellville.

