2 people arrested in NLR drug case

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested two people accused of trafficking methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Kelvin Napoleon Abreu, 38, and Latosha "Tosh" Trujillo-Alonzo, 29, at 2:48 p.m. at a Motel 6 at 4100 E. McCain Boulevard, according to an arrest report. Police said officers confronted Abreu outside his room during a surveillance operation at the motel.

Police reported finding 9 ounces -- or just over half a pound -- of methamphetamine, a digital scale, smoking pipes, small plastic bags and $1,225 inside the room.

Trujillo-Alonzo of Jacksonville had rented the room, according to the report.

She and Abreu were charged with trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Under Arkansas law, any person who possesses more than 200 grams -- or about 0.44 pounds -- of methamphetamine or cocaine is trafficking a controlled substance.

Abreu, who was last known to live in Amagon in Jackson County, was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday.

Trujillo-Alonzo was not listed on the jail's inmate roster.

Metro on 05/14/2017