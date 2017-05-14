Police beat
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
2 people arrested in NLR drug case
North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested two people accused of trafficking methamphetamine.
Officers arrested Kelvin Napoleon Abreu, 38, and Latosha "Tosh" Trujillo-Alonzo, 29, at 2:48 p.m. at a Motel 6 at 4100 E. McCain Boulevard, according to an arrest report. Police said officers confronted Abreu outside his room during a surveillance operation at the motel.
Police reported finding 9 ounces -- or just over half a pound -- of methamphetamine, a digital scale, smoking pipes, small plastic bags and $1,225 inside the room.
Trujillo-Alonzo of Jacksonville had rented the room, according to the report.
She and Abreu were charged with trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Under Arkansas law, any person who possesses more than 200 grams -- or about 0.44 pounds -- of methamphetamine or cocaine is trafficking a controlled substance.
Abreu, who was last known to live in Amagon in Jackson County, was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday.
Trujillo-Alonzo was not listed on the jail's inmate roster.
