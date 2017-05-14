Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, May 14, 2017, 6:03 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police beat

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:00 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


2 people arrested in NLR drug case

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested two people accused of trafficking methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Kelvin Napoleon Abreu, 38, and Latosha "Tosh" Trujillo-Alonzo, 29, at 2:48 p.m. at a Motel 6 at 4100 E. McCain Boulevard, according to an arrest report. Police said officers confronted Abreu outside his room during a surveillance operation at the motel.

Police reported finding 9 ounces -- or just over half a pound -- of methamphetamine, a digital scale, smoking pipes, small plastic bags and $1,225 inside the room.

Trujillo-Alonzo of Jacksonville had rented the room, according to the report.

She and Abreu were charged with trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Under Arkansas law, any person who possesses more than 200 grams -- or about 0.44 pounds -- of methamphetamine or cocaine is trafficking a controlled substance.

Abreu, who was last known to live in Amagon in Jackson County, was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday.

Trujillo-Alonzo was not listed on the jail's inmate roster.

Metro on 05/14/2017

Print Headline: 2 people arrested in NLR drug case

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police beat

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online