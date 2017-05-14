Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, May 14, 2017, 2:11 p.m.

2 small earthquakes in Oklahoma bring to dozen over weekend

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:37 p.m.


RED ROCK, Okla. — Two small earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma by the U.S. Geological Survey bring to a dozen the number of temblors recorded in the state during the weekend.

A 2.9 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:24 a.m. Sunday near Red Rock in northern Oklahoma and a 2.5 quake was recorded at 4:22 a.m. near Seiling in northern Oklahoma.

They come after 10 quakes on Saturday, including a 4.2 magnitude temblor near Waynoka. The others were magnitude 3.1 or less.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations. State regulators have directed the companies to close some disposal wells and reduce the volume of others.

