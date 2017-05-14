Home /
2 small earthquakes in Oklahoma bring to dozen over weekend
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:37 p.m.
RED ROCK, Okla. — Two small earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma by the U.S. Geological Survey bring to a dozen the number of temblors recorded in the state during the weekend.
A 2.9 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:24 a.m. Sunday near Red Rock in northern Oklahoma and a 2.5 quake was recorded at 4:22 a.m. near Seiling in northern Oklahoma.
They come after 10 quakes on Saturday, including a 4.2 magnitude temblor near Waynoka. The others were magnitude 3.1 or less.
No injuries or damage have been reported.
Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations. State regulators have directed the companies to close some disposal wells and reduce the volume of others.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 small earthquakes in Oklahoma bring to dozen over weekend
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.