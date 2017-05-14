Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas officer resigns after arrest on assault complaint

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:29 p.m.

JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer has resigned after being arrested while off duty in Pocahontas for allegedly pointing a gun at a motorist.

Police say Garrett Thomason gave his resignation — effective immediately — to Police Chief Rick Elliott Friday night.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble told The Jonesboro Sun that Thomason was arrested Thursday on an aggravated assault complaint after a motorist reported a gun was pointed at him by another driver.

The motorist provided a license plate number and the car was stopped with Thomason driving and carrying a gun.

Thomason said the other motorist was speeding and following too closely and that he pointed at him and pulled out his weapon, but did not point the gun at the motorist.

Court records do not show that charges have been filed.

TravisBickle says... May 14, 2017 at 12:57 p.m.

Good thing. He doesn't need to be carrying a gun and badge.

