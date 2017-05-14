The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 602 President Clinton Ave., business, Neil Curry, 11:46 p.m. May 3, property valued at $2,280.

72202

• 518 E. 7th St., business, Gertrud Klaehre, 8:05 p.m. April 30, property valued at $1,801.

• 314 E. 6th St., business, Elsaidi Hassan, 10:08 p.m. May 2, property value unknown.

• 314 E. 6th St., business, unknown, 3:08 a.m. May 3, property valued at $506.

• 900 W. Daisy L Gatson Bates Dr., business, Donald Walter, midnight May 4, property valued at $801.

• 2602 Cantrell Rd., business, Rodney Harrinigton, 10 p.m. May 4, cash totaling $800, property valued at $500.

72204

• 5514 Pecan Lake Rd., residence, Cheryl Martin, 7:30 a.m. April 26, cash totaling $4,000, property valued at $2,400.

• 1704 S. Pierce St., residence, Steven Wagoner, 2:45 p.m. April 30, cash totaling $700, property valued at $1,000.

• 23 Glenmere Dr., residence, Carolyn Goss, 12:30 p.m. May 1, property valued at $1,300.

• 2305 S. Pine St., residence, Sammie Conley, 8 a.m. May 2, property valued at $2,000.

• 1321 Adams St., residence, Dominique Price, 5 p.m. May 3, property valued at $1,421.

• 1801 Franklin St., residence, Forrest Harris, 11:33 a.m. May 4, property value unknown.

• 68 Lakeshore Dr., residence, Patrice Brown, 8:45 a.m. May 5, property valued at $1,801.

• 3608 Bowers St., residence, Janice Patrick, 8 a.m. May 6, property valued at $550.

72205

• 2027 Perry St., residence, Robert Tate, 10 a.m. May 3, property valued at $121.

• 1200 John Barrow Rd., business, Krystal Phillips, 10:12 p.m. May 3, cash totaling $200.

• 6000 W. Markham St., business, Billow Ahmed, 12:20 a.m. May 6, cash totaling $120, property valued at $949.

72206

• 2810 Cumberland St., residence, Paul Campbell, 6 p.m. May 5, 2016, property valued at $4,575.

• 2822 S. Izard St., residence, Sharon Deadmon, 11:59 p.m. April 29, property valued at $3,001.

72207

• 1717 N. Mississippi St., business, Patricia Williams, 11 a.m. April 30, property value unknown.

72209

• 4200 Hoerner Rd., residence, Walter Anderson, 5 a.m. April 28, property valued at $3,750.

• 11201 Grove Lane, residence, Sergio Meija, 4 p.m. April 29, cash totaling $3,700, property valued at $1,520.

• 5701 Dreher Lane, residence, Sharia Deadmon, 3 p.m. May 1, property valued at $47.

• 7111 Baseline Rd., residence, Lucia Delamora, 9:45 a.m. May 2, cash totaling $800, property valued at $1,100.

• 10517 Topaz Court, residence, Kiaya Bowman, 8:30 a.m. May 5, property valued at $200.

• 11701 Interstate 30, business, Roy Armstrong, 7 p.m. May 5, property valued at $401.

72210

• 89 Red Gate Dr., residence, Idalia Margsrita, 5:50 p.m. April 3, property valued at $301.

• 3 Bogey Lane, residence, Jamarcus Rushing, 7 a.m. May 2, property valued at $610.

• 88 Red Gate Dr., residence, Carlos Garcia, 6:30 a.m. May 3, property valued at $152.

• 91 Red Gate Dr., residence, Renee Valdovinos, 6:40 a.m. May 3, property value unknown.

• 22 Fox Run Dr., residence, Casandra Mcgehee, 8 p.m. May 4, cash totaling $5, property value unknown.

72211

• 13111 W. Markham St., residence, Joshua Roston, midnight April 28, property valued at $530.

• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Lynneice Swift, 7 a.m. May 3, property valued at $1,805.

• 6 Catlett Lane, residence, Vini Vijayan, 7 p.m. May 5, property valued at $5,000.

72212

• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., business, Mary Fultz, 4:46 p.m. May 2, property value unknown.

72223

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Christian Grimes, 2 p.m. April 28, property valued at $1,220.

• 19124 Denny Rd., residence, Cliff Stalkanker, 8 a.m. May 4, property valued at $3,951.

72227

• 7924 Cantrell Rd., business, Ken Walker, 5 p.m. April 29, property valued at $2,100.

• 2021 Sanford Dr., residence, Kristina Mack, 8:09 a.m. May 3, property valued at $3,250.

• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Shakala Perry, 11 a.m. May 3, property valued at $1,101.

North Little Rock

72114

• 400 College Park St., residence, Susana Perez-Roblero, 2:57 p.m. May 1, property valued at $1,780.

• 124 E. 22nd St., residence, Doyne Carter, 3:30 p.m. May 4, property valued at $1,500.

• 1923 W. Short 17th St., residence, Sherrion James, 3 p.m. May 5, property valued at $400.

72116

• 105 42nd Place, Apt. 1, residence, John Bruno, 1 p.m. April 30, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $20.

• 5913 Buffalo River Rd., residence, Vinhquang Nguyen, 1:48 p.m. May 4, property valued at $4,000.

• 4406 N. Locust St., residence, Alexa Kuciejski, 8:45 a.m. May 5, property valued at $350.

72117

• 520 Middle St., residence, Trinity Gustus, 12:30 p.m. May 4, property valued at $640.

72118

• 221 Rock St., residence, Missy Lewis, 10:35 a.m. May 1, property valued at $650.

