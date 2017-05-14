Called-in tip leads to burglary arrest
A Texarkana man was arrested in the burglary of a pizza restaurant after a Facebook user helped officers find him, police said.
Charles Harvey, 51, is accused of breaking into Joe's Pizza and Pasta at 422 E. Fifth St. in Texarkana on Wednesday morning, according to a Texarkana Police Department news release. It was unclear whether anything was taken.
Police watched surveillance video of the burglary and then posted still photos from the video on the agency's Facebook page, according to the release.
About 4:40 p.m. Thursday, someone called to say he had seen the man from the video, police said. Officers later located Harvey, the release said.
Police said they found the shirt the man was wearing in the video at Harvey's residence, as well as "additional evidence linking Harvey to the burglary."
Harvey faces commercial burglary and theft of property charges, the release said.
