District seeks staff unitary status

The Pulaski County Special School District asked a federal judge last week to declare the district desegregated, or unitary, and release it from all further court supervision in the area of school staffing.

In the request sent to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., school system attorneys said lawyers for black students known as the Joshua intervenors do not object to the motion nor would they object to an order from the judge releasing the district from court supervision on staffing.

The motion for unitary status to Marshall was accompanied by a stipulated agreement between the district and the intervenors that is also subject to approval from the judge.

That agreement lists the additional steps the district is taking over the next three school years -- including financial incentives and possible involuntary teacher transfers -- to promote racially desegregated school staffs.

"This is a great development because no evidentiary trial will be necessary," district Superintendent Jerry Guess said about the prospect of the judge's approval of the motion and agreement.

A trial on the staffing matter is currently set for September in Marshall's court.

Additionally, the proposed staffing settlement would reduce the number of areas in which the district remains under court supervision.

The Pulaski County Special district is a party in a long-running, 1982 federal school desegregation lawsuit and is obligated to meet the provisions of its 2000 school desegregation plan.

The 12,000-student district has met some of the plan requirements over time and has been released from court monitoring in those areas of operation, such as student assignments to schools, special education and gifted education.

However, the district continues to have to report to the federal court on its efforts to eliminate racial disparities and inequities in school staffing, school facilities, student discipline, student achievement and in the district's own monitoring of its operations.

"It's always good to be able to say that we have eliminated the vestiges of segregation from our employment practices," said Whitney Moore, one of the district's attorneys. "That's a huge thing and something we have been working hard at and we are proud to say we have accomplished. We hope the judge will agree."

John Walker, an attorney for the Joshua intervenors, said Friday that he was comfortable with the staffing agreement, including the possibility of some involuntary teacher transfers between schools as a way to achieve more racially balanced staffs.

"I'm never happy with the way these school districts do things," Walker said, "because they always leave things undone. But we worked it out. That's what lawyers do, we work things out."

Attorneys for the district and the intervenors said in the stipulated agreement that the district's hiring and assignment of principals and assistant principals meets the requirements of Plan 2000. The district also has in place programs for recruiting black educators to be principals and assistant principals.

"The parties agree that the provisions of Plan 2000 concerning non-principal administrators, the in-school teaching staffs, incentive programs and racially identifiable schools need further attention," the agreement says, "which will be provided by the acts which PCSSD ... commits to immediately begin and to continue for the next three full school years beginning July 1, 2017."

The stipulated staffing agreement calls for the district to alter its process for hiring new teachers so that no teacher recommended for early childhood, primary, or secondary academic core subject area jobs can be employed until the proposed hiring is reviewed and approved by the district's director of human resources or the deputy superintendent.

Additionally, according to the stipulated agreement, the district will establish a tuition reimbursement program in which the district's currently employed black teachers can be paid back for the courses they take to become state licensed in the grades or subjects in which the Joshua intervenors found a lack of black teachers.

Jobs in which black teachers are lacking are in the kindergarten-through-third grades, early childhood education programs and in the academic core courses in middle and high schools, Moore said.

The district will allocate up to $100,000 a year for three years, starting in 2017-18, for the tuition reimbursement program.

The stipulated agreement calls for "eliminating" racially identifiable schools, which are defined as campuses in which the percentage of black teachers is more than 25 percent or less than 25 percent of the district's overall percentage of black teachers at the elementary level or at the secondary school level.

The stipulated agreement calls for the superintendent to invoke the district's involuntary teacher transfer policy to achieve school staffs that are not racially identifiable.

"Teachers subject to the involuntary transfer process as a result of the PCSSD's efforts to eliminate racially identifiable schools will receive a one-time incentive payment of $1,000," the stipulated agreement says.

There are currently eight schools that fall outside that acceptable range, but that has improved from 17 schools a year ago, Moore said.

Overall, 24.85 percent of the district's elementary school teachers are black, as are 24.55 percent of the middle and high school staffs.

The targeted range for black staffing at any one elementary school ranges from 18.64 percent to 31.06 percent. At the secondary level, the range of black staffing can be as low as 18.41 percent to as high as 30.69 percent before efforts would be made to reassign teachers for racial balance reasons.

Teachers who are black make up 17.61 percent of the staff at Crystal Hill Elementary, 42.92 percent at Harris Elementary, 33.35 percent at Landmark Elementary, 11.74 percent at Lawson Elementary, 52.21 percent at Fuller Middle School, 33.57 percent at Maumelle Middle School, 33.74 percent at Mills University Studies High School, and 14.76 percent at Robinson High.

A Section on 05/14/2017