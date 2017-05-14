Finance, security top G-7 talks

BARI, Italy -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that major trading partners are "much more comfortable" with the Trump administration's stance on trade and tax policy, and understand that they will benefit from the intended U.S. growth.

Mnuchin spoke after face-to-face meetings with key trade partners such as Germany, Japan and Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting in Bari, Italy.

The meeting focused on finance and security issues such as keeping multinationals from dodging taxes and a collective response to cybercrime like the ransomware attack that hit dozens of countries Friday.

A broader theme not on the written agenda, however, was the desire of foreign leaders to get a better read on President Donald Trump's policies, as well as U.S. officials' desire to make their positions clear. Trump has vowed to press for trade that is fair as well as open and benefits U.S. workers, and has focused on bilateral, or country-to-country, relations.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Mnuchin said that after meetings in Bari and a broader finance summit in Baden-Baden, Germany, in March, "people feel a level of comfort" in understanding the Trump administration policies. He said counterparts understand that "we don't want to be protectionist, but we reserve our right to be protectionist to the extent we believe trade is not free and fair."

One partner openly pushing back was Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who rejected as "baseless" duties the U.S. imposed on some Canadian lumber imports. Still, he and Mnuchin stressed how important the U.S.-Canada trade relationship is to both economies. A Canadian ministry statement called it a "productive discussion" and said Canada is committed to working out a durable solution.

The U.S. treasury secretary's first G-7 outing came in the wake of an announcement of a deal to boost the country's exports of gas and beef to China. The meeting saw his French and German counterparts attempt to draw him toward the previous consensus of free trade, according to France's Michel Sapin. That follows two G-20 gatherings where Mnuchin refused to sign up to a well-established explicit shunning of protectionism, and pressed for trade to be "fair" and "reciprocal."

"It is important protectionism is off the table. I think that there was no disagreement over the fact that trade promotes growth and has to be inclusive," Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Bloomberg Television. "So I am very satisfied. Of course we need to make steps forward, there are different views across the G-7 and the G-20 for that, but I am confident we can reach common views."

Attention also focused on Trump's plans to cut U.S. corporate taxes. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group representing many advanced economies, has urged the U.S. to lower its corporate tax rate.

Mnuchin said "this is a big priority for the president. ... We're going to try to get this done as quickly as we can." But he offered little detail.

He said the administration was focused on growth, "and growth in the United States is good for the world economy."

The U.S.'s deal to boost exports of gas and beef to China -- agreed on Friday -- also gives an indication on how the world's biggest economy may progress going forward, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters.

"The U.S. has just concluded an agreement with China," Schaeuble said. "I am quite confident that the development will continue, that the U.S. administration will engage more strongly in this process."

In their closing statement, the finance ministers warned that long-term growth could remain subdued and that steps need to be taken to make the global economy work for everyone.

They also called for a renewed common effort against cybercrime. Padoan said Saturday's session on cybercrime was "unfortunately very timely," apparently referring to the wave of ransomware attacks in which files were locked and payment demanded to unlock them.

The gathering paved the way for a meeting of national leaders in Taormina, Sicily, on May 26-27. The G-7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom. The European Union also attends the forum.

The group's agreements aren't legally binding; instead, they represent the leaders' political commitment to follow through.

Information for this article was contributed by David McHugh of The Associated Press; and by Birgit Jennen, David Goodman, Alessandro Speciale, Toru Fujioka, Saleha Mohsin, Lorenzo Totaro, Alessandra Migliaccio, Matthew Miller, Elena Gergen-Constantine and Flavia Rotondi of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 05/14/2017