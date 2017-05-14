Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, May 14, 2017, 2:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.

carson-huey-you-14-smiles-as-his-10-year-old-brother-cannan-shows-him-one-of-his-graduation-gifts-a-hobbit-lego-set-after-carson-received-a-bachelors-degree-in-physics-at-the-texas-christian-university-commencement-held-in-fort-worth-texas-on-saturday-may-13-2017-huey-you-the-youngest-student-ever-to-attend-tcu-also-double-minored-in-math-and-chinese-since-enrolling-in-2013

PHOTO BY LOUIS DELUCA/THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS VIA AP

Carson Huey-You, 14, smiles as his 10-year-old brother Cannan shows him one of his graduation gifts, a Hobbit Lego set, after Carson received a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Huey-You, the youngest student ever to attend TCU, also double minored in math and Chinese since enrolling in 2013.


FORT WORTH, Texas — A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University.

Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees Saturday at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11. He also has minors in Chinese and math.

Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never knew existed and things he might not even think about thinking about. He also says he's learned how to deal with "some real hard classes" and get over the disappointment of a poor score on a test.

The self-described "normal dude" wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online