Man and woman found dead in southwestern Arkansas home

NASHVILLE — Authorities in southwest Arkansas say a woman and her boyfriend have been found dead in the home they shared in what police say is a murder and suicide.

The bodies of Gracie Haddox and Gerald Martin were found Friday in a bedroom of their home.

Howard County Sheriff Brian McJunkins told the Texarkana Gazette that Martin was found hanging in a bedroom closet, but declined to say how Haddox may have died.

Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Chesshir said Haddox had been paroled from prison in Texas in 2013 after serving about 20 years of a life sentence for killing a woman in 1991.