N. Korea fires missile that flies 435 miles

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea today test-launched a ballistic missile that flew about 435 miles, South Korea's military said, four days after a new South Korean president was elected and as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for drills in the Pacific.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the early morning launch but had few other details, including what type of ballistic missile was fired.

A statement said the missile was fired from near Kusong City, in North Phyongan province, and that the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the details.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile flew for about 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, but not inside Japan's exclusive economic zone. He said there were no reports indicating there was any safety impact on aircraft and ship transports, that the missile was not flying toward Japan and that Japan did not launch a safety alert system.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters today that the launch, which is banned by the United Nations, is "absolutely unacceptable" and that Japan will respond resolutely.

It was unclear what kind of projectile was fired, but the U.S. Pacific Command said "the flight is not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile." While North Korea regularly tests shorter-range missiles, it is also working to master the technology to field nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.

North Korea's past long-range satellite launches have been called clandestine tests of intercontinental ballistic missile technology, but it is not believed to have tested such a missile yet. The Trump administration has called North Korean ballistic and nuclear efforts unacceptable and has swung between threats of military action and offers to talk as it formulates a policy.

The North's state media said Saturday that it will bolster its nuclear capability unless the United States abandons its hostile policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure and engagement" policy will only compel the North to "strengthen our nuclear deterrent at the maximum speed," the main Rodong newspaper said in a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

The launch also comes as troops from the U.S., Japan and two European nations gather on remote U.S. islands in the Pacific for drills that are partly a message to North Korea. The USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft supercarrier, is also engaging with South Korean navy ships in waters off the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul's Defense Ministry.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who was elected last week, condemned North Korea's missile test-launch as a "clear" violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a "serious challenge" to international peace and security. Moon called an emergency national security meeting today.

According to senior presidential secretary Yoon Young-chan, Moon expressed "deep regret" over the fact this "provocation" occurred just days after a new government was sworn in in South Korea.

Yoon quoted Moon as saying South Korea is "leaving open the possibility of dialogue with North Korea, but we should sternly deal with a provocation to prevent North Korea from miscalculating."

Trump has also said he'd be "honored" to talk with leader Kim Jong Un under favorable conditions.

On Saturday, Choe Son Hui, the top North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the U.S., said Pyongyang, too, would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

