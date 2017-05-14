Rapper arrested after Arkansas concert

The rapper known as Travis Scott was arrested Saturday night after a concert in Arkansas, police said.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, faces charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a Facebook post by the Rogers Police Department.

Police said on Facebook that Webster “encouraged people to rush the stage” during his show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Multiple people were injured in the rush, including a concert security employee and a police officer, authorities said. The injured people were treated at the scene, police said.

Webster was taken to the Benton County jail after the performance, according to the Facebook post. Webster was not listed as an inmate at the jail Sunday afternoon.