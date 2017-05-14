Rogers park rain damage at $500,000

ROGERS -- The recent heavy rain may be over, but cleanup at Lake Atalanta Park has just begun.

More than 8 inches of rain fell in Northwest Arkansas during the last weekend in April, causing $500,000 in damage at the 235-acre Rogers park, officials said. The park had just reopened in October after extensive rehabilitation.

Since late April, Lake Atalanta has been closed because of safety concerns resulting from high water.

The park's north entrance, a bridge and a couple of pedestrian bridges received the most water damage, said Ben Cline, a spokesman for the city. The park's weir, a couple of scour walls and the nearby Railyard Bike Park also need repairs.

City Parks and Recreation Director Jim White said last week that his crew would have the south side of the park ready to open this weekend.

"Lake Atalanta Park's progress is primarily hindered by the damage to a vehicular bridge. Our main concern there is safety," he said.

The Railyard Bike Park is not open, but its trails and parking area are. The trail around the lake perimeter and the 10 miles of soft surface trails that are used primarily for hiking and mountain biking are closed.

Of the two pedestrian bridges, one has limited damage and one has structural damage, White said. The vehicle bridge is a greater concern because visitors use it to move their fishing boats in and out of the park.

"It's been compromised because a large piece washed away," White said.

A city-compiled damage report lists anticipated repairs on the vehicle bridge to cost about $125,000.

Scour walls will cost another $162,500; the lake's weir and channel will cost $87,500; the pedestrian bridge, $62,500; a park slope, $37,500; and repairs to Lake Atalanta Park's north entrance, $25,000. The figures were submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for possible reimbursement.

Recent renovations and expansions at the park cost $17.5 million. Water from heavy rain in September, shortly before the renovated park reopened, damaged 2,000- and 6,000-pound rocks that had to be moved.

"That 5 or 6 inches of rainfall caused lots of damage in September," Cline said. In that rainfall, it was the Railyard Bike Park that received the most. "It was closed for three weeks to put in grass and wildflowers as anchors for the soil and to improve drainage."

Those improvements meant that the bike park fared better this time around.

"The damage to it is less significant than the damage to Lake Atalanta Park," Cline said. "The Railyard will take time to dry out, especially after Thursday's and Friday's rain, but the point is to get everything reopened as soon as possible."

White had no estimate for when the remainder of Lake Atalanta Park will reopen, but people can check the city's social media pages for updates or call the city's Parks and Recreation Department for updates.

