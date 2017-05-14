Home /
Teen killed, 6 people injured in Arkansas shooting; suspects sought
An 18-year-old was killed and six people were injured in a shooting at a party Sunday morning, police said.
Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro was fatally shot around 12:20 a.m. Sunday while at a party in the 300 block of South Main Street in Jonesboro, according to a Jonesboro Police Department news release.
Police said the seven victims were attending a party in the building’s basement.
“They were shot when an altercation broke out among some of the people at the party,” according to the release.
Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Five of the people who were injured were taken to local hospitals, and one was taken to a Memphis hospital, according to the release.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Chauncey Jovon Thomas and 20-year-old Kalius Jaciel Lane, both of Jonesboro, the release said.
The men face first-degree murder charges and first-degree battery charges, police said.
Authorities said Thomas and Lane “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
hurricane46 says... May 14, 2017 at 11:19 a.m.
They may live in Jonesboro but they're not from Jonesboro.
itryed says... May 14, 2017 at 11:49 a.m.
Jonesboro ="the NEW Pine Bluff"!
TravisBickle says... May 14, 2017 at 12:46 p.m.
Barely out of their teens and they've hit the big time!
Kharma says... May 14, 2017 at 2:01 p.m.
Perhaps the suspects are visiting their mothers (mother?) on her special day?
