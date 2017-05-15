The Nation in Brief

Group protests Lee monument removal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Self-proclaimed white nationalist Richard Spencer led a group carrying torches and chanting "You will not replace us" Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., protesting plans to remove a Confederate monument.

"What brings us together is that we are white, we are a people, we will not be replaced," Spencer said at the first of two rallies he led in the college town where he once attended the University of Virginia.

Spencer was in Charlottesville to protest a City Council vote to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. A court injunction has halted the removal for six months.

At the second rally, dozens of torch-bearing protesters gathered in a city park in the evening and chanted "You will not replace us" and "Russia is our friend," local television footage shows.

The evening protest was short-lived. About 10 minutes into it, an altercation between Spencer's group and counterprotesters drew police to the scene, and the crowd quickly dispersed, the Charlottesville Daily Progress reported.

The statue has become a rallying cry for a Republican running for Virginia governor this year, Corey Stewart, who was chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Virginia and chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

The rallies drew condemnation from three other contenders for governor: Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie and two Democrats, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Congressman Tom Perriello.

Atlanta's I-85 open after bridge collapse

ATLANTA -- All lanes of a heavily used interstate in Atlanta have been reopened about six weeks after a highway bridge collapsed because of a fire.

Local news reports said Sunday that southbound lanes on Interstate 85 were reopened Saturday evening, one day after drivers began using lanes heading north. The roadway had been shut down since March 30 when a blaze beneath the bridge burned so hot that it caused the overpass to collapse.

The collapsed bridge forced Atlanta commuters onto congested alternate routes or transit systems. Officials urged employers to allow employees to telecommute or change their schedules as construction crews worked round-the-clock shifts.

Officials offered a multimillion-dollar incentive to the project contractor C.W. Matthews to finish weeks ahead of schedule.

Family mourns killings at nursing home

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio -- The family of a 48-year-old mother of five children was in mourning this Mother's Day weekend, after her slaying at the Ohio nursing home where she was a nurse's aide.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Cindy Krantz was being remembered as a kind person who loved her kids. She, nurse Marlina Medrano, 46, and Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario, 36, were killed in the Friday attack.

Suspect Thomas Hartless, 43, was found dead inside the nursing home in Kirkersville, a village of some 500 residents about 25 miles east of Columbus.

Authorities said Sunday that they didn't immediately have any new information to release. They have said they are looking into the relationship between Hartless and Medrano, who had obtained civil protection orders against him.

In nearby Pataskala, Krantz's family said she liked to help others.

"One of the things that I fell in love with was she had a really big heart," husband Chris Krantz said.

"She took care of me and loved me," said her youngest son, Christopher, 10

Justices to decide 6 immigration cases

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court decisions in a half-dozen cases dealing with immigration over the next two months are being watched for indications of how the justices might evaluate President Donald Trump's actions on immigration, especially stepped-up deportations.

Some of those cases could be decided as early as today, when the court is meeting to issue opinions in cases that were argued over the past six months.

The outcomes could indicate whether the justices are retreating from long-standing decisions that give the president and Congress great discretion in dealing with immigration.

Two of the immigration cases at the court offer the justices the possibility of cutting into the deference that courts have given the other branches of government in this area. One case is a class-action lawsuit brought by immigrants who've spent long periods in custody, including many who are legal residents of the United States or are seeking asylum.

In the other case, the court has taken on a challenge to a federal law that makes it easier for a child born outside the United States to become a citizen if his mother is an American and harder if his father is the U.S. citizen.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 05/15/2017