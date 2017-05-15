About $400 in offerings stolen from North Little Rock church, police say

Hundreds of dollars worth of offerings were recently stolen from a North Little Rock church, authorities said.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to 1205 E. Washington Ave., the listed address for New Horizon Church.

Police say the burglary happened between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 61-year-old woman said she found the dead bolt to the front door of the church unlocked, noting that another lock was still in place.

Inside, the door to a church office had been kicked in, and four old mayonnaise containers, each about 8 inches tall, were missing, according to a report.

About $400 was collectively inside the containers, police said.

On Monday, authorities called the woman, asking if she had any description of the burglar.

A female had come to the church building Wednesday, spoken with the pastor and been given a bag of food, the woman told an officer.

“It was possible that she could have seen the containers that had the money in them,” an officer noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.