Arkansas juvenile detention officer charged after interfering with brother's arrest, authorities say

An Arkansas juvenile detention officer was arrested Saturday after he tried to interfere with the arrest of his brother during a shooting investigation outside Little Rock, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies were investigating a call about a shooting in progress at Sweet Home Community Park, 6808 Arkansas 365, around 8:30 p.m., according to a report.

While at the scene, deputies reportedly arrested the brother of 25-year-old Elrin Romeal Williams of Little Rock.

According to the report, Williams approached deputies after being told to step out of the roadway and away from his brother.

Williams told the deputies that he was "one of y'all" and that he worked for Pulaski County as a juvenile detention officer, the report said.

A Pulaski County spokeswoman said Williams is a current employee of the juvenile detention center and that administrators are looking into the incident.

Williams was arrested on a charge of obstructing governmental operations. He was not listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail Monday, according to online jail records.

The report did not name Williams' brother and additional information on the shooting call was not available.