Little Rock man arrested after shooting at car with 3 people inside, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested after he shot at a car containing three people while he was in a van Sunday afternoon, police say.

Phillip Spence, 22, faces charges of committing a terroristic act, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police encountered the three in a gray 2016 Dodge Charger around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of West 12th Street, the report said. Authorities tried to stop the Charger because its rear window was damaged and it had been “involved in a shooting at an unknown location,” according to the report.

The vehicle did not stop, so police pursued it, the report said. Authorities said that while the car continued driving, its occupants, two of whom were teenagers, “motioned and yelled.”

While chasing the gray car, officers were told that the shooting suspect’s vehicle was a white van, according to the report. The victims saw a white 2009 Dodge Caravan and identified the vehicle by yelling, police said.

Police stopped the van, where they found Spence driving and a female passenger, according to the report. Occupants of both vehicles were taken in for questioning, and the three in the Charger and the female passenger were released without charges, police said.

Spence is being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond, according to online records.