Arkansas man pleads not guilty in deaths of deputy, 2 others

DARDANELLE — An Arkansas man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and two other people was ordered jailed without bond Monday after entering a not-guilty plea on three charges of capital murder.

James Arthur Bowden, 42, is accused in the killings last week of Yell County sheriff's Deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart, 61-year-old Rita Miller and 17-year-old Ciera Miller. Family members have said the Millers were relatives of Bowden's girlfriend.

At a brief arraignment Monday, a judge issued a gag order that bars prosecutors, defense attorneys and police from speaking publicly about the case. Bowden is next due in court in July.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities accuse Bowden of shooting Mainhart during a traffic stop, then killing Rita Miller and Ciera Miller at a nearby home about 65 miles west of Little Rock. The affidavit also said that Mainhart's pistol was missing. Police have also said that Bowden held his girlfriend hostage for five hours before surrendering.

Bowden's sister, Julie Inmon, told The Associated Press last week that her brother was mentally ill.

A visitation was held Sunday for Mainhart with a funeral planned for Monday.

