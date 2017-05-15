Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Barry and Roychelle D. Brunetti, 15467 Walnut Glen Drive, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kimberly Marie Ellis, 13923 Cottontail Lane, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

ASHDOWN Anna Buster, 1721 Caddo Circle, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

Samantha Mitchell, 411 West Olive, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

BEEBE H. Kathleen Vaughan (aka H. Kathleen Hawkins), 103 Campbell Drive, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

William Michael Leak, 106 Pear St., May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

BENTON Brandy M. Gonzalez, 3025 Arkansas 5 North Lot 21, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

James and Melissa Mattix, 3167 Haley Court, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

BLYTHEVILLE Gary Royce Huskey (dba Footlong's Hot Dogs), 1101 North Broadway, May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

Harvey Lee Ashmore Sr., 1531 Holly St., May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kimberly Dale DeBoard, P.O. Box 645, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

BRYANT James Arthur Perry, 1509 Katrina, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Scott William and Heather Marie Adams, 3316 Lacrosse, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

CABOT Brooke Ray Robertson (dba Brooke Robertson, Cosmetologist), 37 Nevada Lane, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Carolyn Golden Holbert (aka Carolyn Golden Burbank), 119 Birchwood Circle, May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

Chris F. and Carol A. Morris, 64 Pear St., May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

LaCatina L. and Joseph Burks Jr., 1108 W Myrtle St. Apt. A, May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

CAMDEN Shawn Michael and Kathryn Shayne Rothwell (aka Shayne Rothwell, Katheryn Shayne Rothwell), 2927 County Road 3, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Timothy Neal Wallingsford, 472 Hawkins, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

CHEROKEE VILLAGE Michele Herrmanns, 13 Huron Drive, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

CLARKSVILLE Edgar Dennis Jr., 110 Private Road 3437, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jeania Lynn and Thomas Edward Steele (aka Jeania Davis), 335 County Road 3519, May 7, 2017, Chapter 7.

CLINTON Judith Ann Smith, 610 Junior Road, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kaitlyn Marie Rappold (aka Kaitlyn Marie Weaver), 663 Baker Lake Road, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

COLLEGE STATION Bridgette D. Coleman, P.O. Box 425, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

CONWAY Belinda Diane Baker, 1 Pine St., Lawrence Landing, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Connor and Brooke Booth, 1025 South Donaghey Ave. Apt. 206, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Matthew Aaron Brown, 17 Wildcat Trail, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Samantha B. Rainey, 1912 Hutto St., May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Terrance and Dashia Nunn (dba T & D Express, Fae's BBQ, aka Dashia Grady), 2575 Marie Drive, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Wayne A. and Heidi R. Johnson, 501 Fifth Ave., May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

DANVILLE Dalton W. and Summer R. Ward (aka Summer Leonard), P.O. Box 712, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

DELL Dorothy E. Layne, P.O. Box 284, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

EL DORADO Anthony Clayton Mills, 1590 Davis Drive, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

EMERSON Lori Johnson Barnett, 84 County Road 269, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

ENOLA Michael Todd Gilbert, 19 Arkansas 107, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

FARMINGTON Ronald Woods, 48 Dakota Trail, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

FAYETTEVILLE Joy M. Lance (aka Joy Snover, Joy Newman, Joy Lockwood, Joy Hahn), 860 N. Ed Moore Lane, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

FORT SMITH Anthony Crockett, 2100 North J. St., May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

Huy Xuan Pham and Namtran T. Truong, 2705 S. 97th Circle, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Phouvy A. Phan, 3414 N. 52nd St., May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Rebecca Elizabeth Moates, 3219 County Road 28, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

GOULD Hazel E. Pruitt, P.O. Box 245, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

GRAPEVINE Cody Michael and Rachael Lynn Flewellen (aka Rachael Duncan), 1069 Arkansas 190 East, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

GREENBRIER Hailey Elmore (aka Hailey Davis), 149 Green Valley Drive No. 1, May 6, 2017, Chapter 7.

James Olen Kay, 21 Peavine Creek Cove, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kim Adam Hitchcock, 19 Robert St., May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

Troy Anthony Callais (aka Troy Callais), 2 Walnut St., May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

GREENWOOD John Lee and Carolyn McFerran, 1683 Eastgate circle, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

Robert Charles Puls, 191 Azalea Drive, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

HARRISON Sandra K. Garrison, 4007A Arkansas 7 South, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

HAZEN Tammy C. Edge, P.O. Box 54, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

HELENA-WEST HELENA Carletta Ladale Scoggins, P.O. Box 2257, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

Dana Marie Howie, 411 County Road 213, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Lona Veola Rogers, 426 Kentucky, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

HENSLEY Timothy D. Hatley, 1044 Hatley Lane, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Chazedi Denise York (aka Chazedi Johnson), 117 Stonehurst Road, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Harold Earl and Rosanna Lee Poteete, 2384 Mtn. Pine Road, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

James Richard Rossa Jr., 201 Couchwood Road, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Ray Edward Wood, 1100 Woodlawn Ave. No. 46, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

William David and Mary Gay Coleman, 119 Price St., May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

HUNTSVILLE Bradley Joe and Lindsay Kay Frederick (aka Lindsay Kay Williams), 307 N. Hughes St., May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Richard Hugh and Diane Alice O'Conner, 625 Carpenter Drive, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Roshawn Williams (aka Roshawn Wright, Roshawn Knowlin, Roshawn Bryant), 1401 School Drive, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Whitney L. Hampton, 303 Bellevue Circle, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

JESSIEVILLE Wanda Sue Casey (aka Wanda Diggs, Wanda Shirley), 231 Kevin Road, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

JONESBORO Phillip Keith Wilkins Jr., 9196 Merrell Cove, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

Taylor Wayne Mackey, 601 Hunters Ridge, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Zachary Robert Klusmeier, 1007 W. Monroe Ave. Apt B, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

KIRBY Brianna Lynn Hearn (aka Brianna Teague), P.O. Box 18, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

LAKE VILLAGE Sharon A. McJoy, P.O. Box 263, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Virginia A. Moore, 154 Bayou Drive North, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

LEXA Alisha Brown, 14 County Road 224, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

LINCOLN Jeffery Allen Ewers (aka Jeff Ewers), 359 N. Main Ave., May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Alvin and Linda L. Worsham (aka Linda L. Hawkins), 1603 S Buchanan St., May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Ashley D. Bondurant, 4710 Sam Peck Apt 1106, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

Brittney Sebastian, 7202 Illinois St., May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Cassandra Clark (aka Cassandra Johnson, Cassandra Galloway), 3205 Whitfield St., May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Cynthia Maxwell, 3820 Allen Road, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Daniel Sims and LaToya Bankhead-Sims (aka LaToya Jonta Bankhead, dba RDSF Consultancy), 12100 Rainwood Road Apt. 18, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Heather L. Thornberry, 23 Nandina Circle, Apt. 3, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jasmaine T. Stevenson, 4 Rugby Drive, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jeremy and Brandy Berry (aka Brandy Graham), 413 S. Leslie, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

Joshua and Denise Rapier (aka Denise Castone), 17910 Bradshaw Road, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

Juanice M. Bush (aka Juanice M. Bush-Thompson), 11401 Mesa Drive D232, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kristy N. Jordan, 5 Augusta Court No. 203, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Lester F. and Sarah G. Webster, 14123 Lawson Road, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

Neenah R. Patterson, 923 Rice St., May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Rachael Sherrill, 5102 Southern Belle Drive, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shaunda D. Galbert, 62 Woodridge Drive, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shawnice Messick, 6201 Mabelvale Cuttoff Road Apt 611, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

Shirley Stokes (aka Shirley Davis, Sharon Stokes), 4 Allyson Circle, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Stacie D. Swiggins, P.O. Box 194684, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

T'Keyah Nelson, 2701 Scott St. Apt. 2701A, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tanisha Clinkscale, 2123 Labette Manor Apt. F13, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tommy Vestal, 13500 Chenal Parkway Apt. 3134, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

LONOKE Donald S and Kindsay A. Leistikow (aka Shane Leistikow, Kindsay Payne), 61 Tucker Lane, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Phillip M. Ford, 713 Frank T. Bunton St., May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

LUXORA Coddie Lee Buchanan, 508 W. Calhoun, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

MABELVALE Charlene L. Long, 11321 Legion Hut Road, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Derrick Walker, 9030 Millcreek Road, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

MAGNOLIA Derek Deon and LaSonia Ruth Johnson (aka Lasonia Murphy), 11 County Road 268, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

MALVERN Brandalin G. Arr, 1505 Edgewood Circle, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

David L. Brooks, 1505 Edgewood Circle, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

Pete V. Smith, 1103 McHenry St., May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

MARION Megan R. Conlee, 199 Longpond Drive Apt. 1, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Whitney Calloway, 100 Meadowbrook Circle, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

MARSHALL Thomas W. and Amber D. House, 381 Charmin Lane, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

MAUMELLE Ronald J. Allgood, 12041 Paul Eells Drive Apt. 105, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

MAYFLOWER Larry Richard Elliot, 9 Tribal Ridge, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

MCCRORY Maryln J. Moody, P.O. Box 687, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

MCGEHEE Minnie Jean Lane, 187 Arkansas 1 North, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

MONTICELLO Brian Douglas Canard, 1350 U.S. 425 South No. B209, May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

James W. and Catherine C. Hammock (aka Catherine Colleen Glass, Catherine Colleen Carr), 704 Arkansas 138, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Robert Marvin Benson, 308 Carpenter Road, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Terry Lewayne Miller, 941 N. Cooper St., May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN HOME Michael J. and Kim P. Markowski (aka Kim P. Arwood), 1020 Cedar St., May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAINBURG Zachary Wayne Scroggin, P.O. Box 123, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Athena L. Pope (aka Athena L. Bruossard), 4701 Hickory Ave. Apt. T, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

Barry White, 433 McCain Blvd. Apt. C215, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

Brenda Bledsoe, 124 E. Emily St., May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

Carl W. Fandrei, 12085 Paul Eells Drive Apt. 103, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Casey Jo Reaves-Cabaniss (aka Casey Jo Reaves), 9915 Merlot Lane, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jamy Green (aka Jamy Ferguson), 118 Shamrock Drive, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jeffery I. Mayweather Sr., 1005 I St., May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Joyce A. Harper, 712 Greenlea Drive, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kimberly L. Woods, 5030 Velvet Ridge Apt. R22, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Lakisha Cobbs, 13004 Bell Flower Drive, May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

Pamela J. Randolph, 2004 North Hills Court, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Ricardo Leon Anthony (aka Richardo Anthony), P.O. Box 94442, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shamekia R. Gray, 7705 Toltec Drive, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Stephanie Jackson, 13532 Hansfield Circle, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Terry and Sharon Bunch (aka Sharon Hampton, Sharon Combs, Sharon Johnson), 4932 Haywood St., May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Tiffany Turner (aka Tiffany Boone), 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Apt. 323, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

OKOLONA Diana Lynn Hulsey, 211 W. Fourth St., May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

OZARK Megan Diana Wilson (aka Megan Diana Davis, Megan Diana Stites), 1218 Santa Fe Trail, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

Patrick Hurst, 610 County Road 3021, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

PEA RIDGE Blonde Bomber Mitchell (aka Tammy Lynn Mitchell, dba Blonde Bomber Racing), P.O. Box 242, May 6, 2017, Chapter 7.

Charlye Cynthia Key (aka Charlye Cynthia Key-Pitts, Charlye Cynthia Farmer), 1336 N. Davis St., May 6, 2017, Chapter 13.

PEARCY Darrell Eugene Ketchum and Becky Lynn Baysdon, 4170 Airport Road, May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

PINE BLUFF Daron Donald Brown, 619 S. Hickory, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Dortha Compton, 3101 Blomie Road, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jeffell Elliott, 1100 RBL Estate Road, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Joyce Ann Shepherd, 4001 Old Warren Road Apt. 17, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kirk B. Banks, 2100 W. 40th Ave. Apt. 40, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Loretha West (aka Loretha Bailey), 1800 Westgate Lane, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

Tolton A. Gibson, 1909 W. 15th Ave., May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Virginia Daniella Hansen, 3303 Kaydon, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

PLEASANT PLAINS John T. and LaMyra R. Richards, 641 Main St., May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

RISON Jimmy Earl and Kelli Cassidy Cole, 370 Heritage Drive, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

John G. Hohman and Donna M. Best, 330 Wooley Road, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

ROGERS Gary Lee Johnson, 2908 Parkwood Drive, May 6, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jennifer N. Riley, 9240 Grimes Drive, May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

ROLAND Thelma Underwood, P.O. Box 21, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

ROYAL Richard C. and Kristie L. Stevens, 721 Ford Road, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Robert L. Horton, 7818 Albert Pike Road, May 10, 2017, Chapter 13.

SEARCY Christine M. and Jeffrey A. Oest Jr. (aka Christine M. Weatherly), 109 Highland Drive, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Phillip B. and Sayward M. Alaman, 139 Appalchia Road, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD Albert A. Stento, 29 Thornhill Drive, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Cory G. Kennedy, 8206 Woodview Drive East Apt. A, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

SILOAM SPRINGS Steve and Mary L. Edwards (aka Mary L. Marshall), 1004 Arrowwood Lane, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

SPRINGDALE Ivy Olivia Jones (aka Ivy Sellers, Ivy Carr, Olivia Sellers, Olivia Carr), 2891 S. Barrington Road, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

STAR CITY Christopher Allen Burnett (aka Chris Burnett), 9573 Goodfellow Road, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

STUTTGART Chasity Brunetti, 1304 S. Porter, May 9, 2017, Chapter 13.

Janet Marie Allen, P.O. Box 94, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

John Scott and Traci Boyd, 4616 U.S. 165 South, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

TAYLOR Jeanie Ratcliff Striplin, 1541 County Road 278, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA James and Sonya Blann, 2612 Woodland Oaks Drive, May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

Ray M. and Rita M. Bradshaw, 4215 Savannah Circle, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

TONTITOWN Travis D. Johnson, P.O. Box 655, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

TRUMANN Baker Family Farms Partnership, 1428 Arkansas 69 Blvd., May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Billy F. Baker (aka Baker Family Farms Partnership, Baker Farms Partnership), 1428 Arkansas 69 Blvd., May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

Russell Lee and Sharon Kay Wilson, 725 Swaney, May 4, 2017, Chapter 7.

VAN BUREN Billy G. and Paula R. Boyles, 421 N. 13th St., May 9, 2017, Chapter 7.

Chris L. Humphries (aka Christopher L. Humphries), 1115 Rena Road, May 8, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jacob Moore, 904 Lincoln St., May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

James L. Linton, 2 Sherwood St., May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

WALDO Betty Ann Cole, 62 County Road 156, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Mark P. and Amy Rebecca Massey, 2361 County Road 43, May 8, 2017, Chapter 13.

WARD Leslie and Crystal Holland, 9 Ariel Drive, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

WEST FORK Kelley Dawn Barnes (aka Kelley Merriman, Kelley Richardson, Kelley Tario), P.O. Box 238, May 5, 2017, Chapter 7.

WHITE HALL Alphonso and Mary Ann Lampkin, 2003 North Spears St., May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Timothy McPherson, P.O. Box 20853, May 5, 2017, Chapter 13.

Travis Ward, 1111B Oak Hill Drive, May 10, 2017, Chapter 7.

WYNNE Kevin Leray Sanders, 526 W. Union Ave., May 4, 2017, Chapter 13.

SundayMonday Business on 05/15/2017