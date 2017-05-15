MUG SHOT: Court date set for rapper arrested after Arkansas concert

A June court date has been set for Travis Scott, the rapper who was arrested Saturday night after an Arkansas concert, officials said.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, is set to appear in Rogers District Court at 1 p.m. June 13, said Benton County sheriff's office spokesman Shannon Jenkins.

Webster faces charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The Rogers Police Department wrote on Facebook that Webster “encouraged people to rush the stage” during his show at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

Several people were injured at the concert, authorities said. Webster was arrested and taken to the Benton County jail Saturday.

The arrest is not Webster's first on accusations of encouraging fans to join him on stage.

Webster was sentenced to one year of court supervision after pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges stemming from a 2015 incident in Chicago at the Lollapalooza music festival. Chicago officials said Webster encouraged fans to vault security barricades. No one was injured then.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.