Shooting at west Little Rock restaurant leaves 1 hospitalized in serious condition, police say

A shooting at a west Little Rock bar early Monday left one person hospitalized, police said.

The victim was sitting in a corner at West End Smokehouse & Tavern, 215 N. Shackleford Road, around 1:45 a.m. when someone entered and asked to play pool for $50 bets, according to a report.

Officers noted that the person came in “already highly intoxicated” and had asked several patrons before agreeing to play with the victim, 28-year-old Cortez Roy of Little Rock.

During the game, an altercation ensued, which resulted in a woman who had entered with the shooter being pushed to the floor, police said.

As the shooter left the bar, Roy followed behind and was shot when the assailant turned around and fired at least four times with a black semi-automatic handgun, the report states.

Roy, who was found by authorities lying on the floor, was transported to Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock for two bullet wounds to his abdomen, according to authorities.

Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Hill said in a statement that Roy remained in serious condition as of Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said the shooting “happened so fast,” which police say makes it unlikely for the shooter to have gone outside to retrieve the weapon.

A physical description of the assailant was not immediately available.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.