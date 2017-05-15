Rebels, familiesflee Syrian capital

BEIRUT -- Hundreds of rebels and their families began leaving a northeastern neighborhood of Damascus and heading toward rebel-held areas in northern Syria on Sunday, in another step that would eventually bring all parts of the capital under the control of President Bashar Assad's forces, state media and opposition activists said.

The evacuations from Qaboun came a day after government forces and their allies captured most of the area from insurgents who had maintained a presence in the northeastern neighborhood for four years. The departures from Qaboun come days after hundreds of opposition fighters were evacuated from the nearby neighborhoods of Barzeh and Tishrin.

After government forces took control of Barzeh and Tishrin last week and with the expected capture of Qaboun in the coming hours or days, the capital Damascus will be fully clear of rebels for the first time since 2012. The eastern neighborhood of Jobar will be left in rebel hands but is considered an extension of the eastern suburbs of Damascus known as eastern Ghouta.

Rural Iran quakekills three people

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian state TV is reporting a strong magnitude-5.7 earthquake has left three people dead and about 200 injured in a remote area in the country's northeast.

The quake that struck late Saturday jolted the town of Pishqaleh, a farming region close to the Turkmenistan border, with a population of about 2,000 people, some 500 miles northeast of the capital Tehran.

The earthquake led to a power failure, and TV reports said the quake damaged several buildings in nearby villages.

Iran is prone to daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude-6.6 temblor flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Egypt judges defyappointments law

CAIRO -- Judges from one of the Egyptian judiciary's three main branches voted Saturday to defy a newly adopted and widely disputed law giving the president a degree of control over the judiciary, nominating as head of their branch a judge who ruled against a government decision to surrender two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

State Council judges, who rule on disputes with the government, voted overwhelmingly to put forward judge Yahya Dakroury, their most senior, as their nominee to head their branch. The move clashes with the new law that stipulates that each judiciary branch nominate three of its seven most senior judges to the president to choose one to head each of the three branches.

The judiciary's two other branches -- the court of cassation and government lawyers -- already have complied with the new law, adopted by parliament and ratified by the president last month with uncustomary speed. Many judges see the law as an infringement of the judiciary's independence and a violation of the principle of the separation of government branches.

A Section on 05/15/2017