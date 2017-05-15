Title: Expeditions: Viking

Platform: Windows

Cost: $29.99

Rating: Expect strong language, adult situations and lots of violence.

Are you ready for a violent, perilous adventure through history? Time-travel to AD 790 with Expeditions: Viking, where you will take on the role of a Norse chieftain.

Prepare to be educated and entertained as you fight to protect your village and raise its status through shrewd diplomacy or a bloodstained ax.

Expeditions: Viking is a turn-based, tactical role-playing game (RPG) much in the style of the Baldur's Gate, Pillars of Eternity or Divinity: Original Sin games.

In Expeditions: Viking, a class is not chosen during character creation, but rather granted based on the primary statistics and skills selected.

The first task is to choose the sex of your leader. While combat prowess is unaffected by the choice of man or woman, sex often affects how others in the game react, and it grants special dialogue options. But don't worry too much about which to choose -- a sword to the throat will always get the respect deserved.

In its attempts at historical accuracy, Viking likes to use traditional Norse spellings of words, but for a quick primer: Thegns are chieftains, huscarls are personal bodyguards, and a hird is the retinue of huscarls that serve you.

The game begins on the shores of what today is Denmark, with the death of your father, the former thegn. You hold a funeral for the old man, who has died during a raid of the English coast. His body, laid to rest in his longship, floats out to sea, and a flaming arrow sends him to Valhalla -- where you hope to one day go.

You are now chieftain, but your father was a poor leader and the Norse lords around you desire your lands and people. Your tasks are many: Defend your right to rule; gather huscarls to serve in your hird; and build a new longship to take you across the North Sea, where you will seek conquest, allies or trade to save your people and make your mark on history.

The game's attention to historical detail makes it not only fun, but a learning experience. In your travels you meet the king of the Picts, Causantin mac Fergusa, in what is now Scotland, and King Aethelred I of Northumbria, an area that today is northern England. Will you help them solidify their thrones in return for their support of your rule, or put them and their people to the sword, pillaging and looting their lands' vast wealth?

Moral choices abound in every interaction and shape the path of the game and its outcome. In addition to stats and skills, your followers also have varied personality traits -- greedy or altruistic, aggressive or peaceful, superstitious or skeptical, and so on. As their leader, your choices raise and lower morale. Show mercy toward an enemy, and some in your hird may lose faith in you, while others praise your kind heart.

The more loyal a follower, the greater his abilities in combat.

It's important for your hird to have a range of abilities, and it would be a mistake to neglect the noncombat ones. As you travel, you must manage food and fatigue. At night, the hird sets camp, and followers go about a variety of tasks -- some must hunt, while others stand guard or scout the area. Healers care for the wounded, while craftsmen repair equipment or create traps and potions.

Starving, tired huscarls fare poorly in combat.

Said combat takes place tactically, on a hexagonal grid. Position warriors with shields on the front lines, while archers sling arrows from the back or rogues' flank. Bottlenecks and traps can prevent enemy melee fighters from closing in from behind, and weapons with a longer reach, like spears and long axes, can reach to a second or even third tile to strike a blow.

There are spell-casting types, but because this is a semi-historical game, they won't be tossing out fireballs or conjuring demons. Instead, a berserker's roar can inspire allies or a witch's curse can demoralize superstitious foes.

GRAPHICS AND SOUND

As the game is done in the old-school, RPG-style with an isometric viewpoint, expect graphics to match -- although they are done well. The music is excellent -- accurate to the period and incorporating various medieval Norse and English melodies and instruments. A digital soundtrack and art book can be bought separately.

REPLAYABILITY

With its customizable character creation, adjustable difficulty settings and prolific dialogue options, Expeditions: Viking offers excellent replay value.

I did encounter a few bugs here and there (a chest appearing empty when it was not, corpses that could not be looted, etc.) and a few spelling errors. Other users have experienced more serious problems such as game crashes, but I did not.

My first play-through took about 35 hours, so I was impressed with the value.

Go forth, brave warriors, but remember to Viking responsibly.

Review code for Expedition: Viking provided by publisher. Reviewed on Windows through Steam.

jbennett@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 05/15/2017