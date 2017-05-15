DEAR READERS: Today's Sound Off is about asking wedding guests to fund a couple's honeymoon:

DEAR HELOISE: I received an invitation to my former college roommate's wedding, and it gave the website where they were registered. Turns out they're asking people to give them money for their honeymoon instead of gifts. I have to admit, I was surprised. They specified that $150 to $300 per person/couple would be an appropriate amount because they want to spend two weeks in Hawaii. I've never seen this sort of thing before, and I can't say I like it, especially since they don't have a house, an apartment or anything else that newlyweds need!

-- Ava L., Meriden, Conn.

DEAR READER: Apparently asking people to donate to the honeymoon is something new. It's nice to give a gift of cash, it's not mandatory.

DEAR READERS: You can do much more with pencils than just write with them:

• Erase crayon from walls painted with satin or gloss paint.

• The eraser can be used to push back cuticles.

• Use as a stem support for weaker plants.

• Use the eraser as an earring back by cutting it off and pushing it onto the post.

DEAR HELOISE: I always heard that you should put stones in the bottom of pots before plants go in for better drainage. I live in an apartment and didn't have any rocks or small stones, so I used plastic foam and layered the bottom of my potted plants. There's also less weight on my patio, and the drainage is just as good.

-- Frances B., Tyler, Texas

DEAR READERS:

• Remember to cover your butter so it doesn't absorb refrigerator odors.

• Butter should not be stored in the refrigerator for more than two weeks. If you need to keep it longer, freeze it.

• Anything labeled "tropical oils" usually is coconut or palm oil.

• The majority of nondairy creamers are made from coconut oil, which makes them high in saturated fats.

DEAR READERS: Try not to leave clothing in the car for long periods of time, either in or out of plastic dry-cleaner bags. The high temperatures in the car and sunlight beating in can fade fabrics and/or set stains.

