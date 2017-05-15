Happy birthday. This year, you'll get to apply yourself to what you truly love to do. It's as though the desire for this work has been hiding in your heart all along.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are prepared to feel new feelings. It's part of the price tag of nurturing a relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): At the end of the day, you'll be as proud of what you don't do as you are of what you do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's a day to place your value on all things very carefully, especially in regard to how you value your own efforts.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Even as you gaze on the face of one you love, you realize the beauty you see is the light of a bright spirit and radiant heart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When the choice is between a beautiful lie and a painful truth, much will depend on the degrees of pain and pleasure involved.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You mean what you say, but you mean a lot more that you don't say. Some of the messages you hide in your heart will have their day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Most would agree that sooner or later love hurts and that the ones we love most will hurt us the most. Yet most agree that it's worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It seems that lately you've been struggling at the tug-of-war rope. Bottom line, this is a game. If it's not fun, it's not worth playing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Introverts get immediate and obvious benefits from solitude. Quiet time alone will still be soul-fortifying today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's almost silly to expect to get what you ask for -- and quite wise to expect to get whatever it is they have to give.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't take another person's silence as a bad sign. The one who is not talking may just be at peace with his or her thoughts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You will be among familiars, communicating as usual, yet very much in your own world, too.

