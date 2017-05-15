Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 15, 2017, 7:02 a.m.

In Mabelvale, fatal shooting probed

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.

The Saline County sheriff's office is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Mabelvale.

Department spokesman Lt. Jeff Silk said deputies were called about 10:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 7000 block of Myrtle Lane, a residential street off Royal Oaks Drive. Silk said one person died in the shooting.

The sheriff's office had not released further details on Sunday, and no arrests had been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

In Mabelvale, fatal shooting probed

