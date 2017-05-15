• Pope Francis, greeting tourists and Romans from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, noted that in many countries Mother's Day was being celebrated Sunday and invited the faithful to join him in silent prayer for mothers, including those in Heaven.

• Carson Huey-You, 14, a physics major, became the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth and said he wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.

• George Leonard, the chief scientist at the Ocean Conservancy, identified a 50-foot-long sea creature that washed up on a beach in Indonesia, setting off a global guessing game to determine what it used to be, as likely a baleen whale, judging by parts of a skeleton and what appear to be baleen plates.

• Shontrell Murphy was arrested on a child cruelty charge, accused by Spartanburg, S.C., police of hitting her young son on the head, requiring hospital treatment for the boy, after he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother but not to her.

• Regina Ripa, 40, of Wilmington, N.C., faces a murder charge in the death of her husband, Dean Ripa, 60, a snake expert and owner of the Cape Fear Serpentarium who claimed to have survived 12 venomous snakebites.

• Marwan Barghouti, the leader of a group of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners on a hunger strike, denied the authenticity of a video Israeli authorities say shows him secretly eating, his lawyer said, adding that Barghouti had lost nearly 29 pounds during the nearly monthlong protest.

• Lisa New, the president and CEO of Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee, said animals will no longer be housed in a building where 34 reptiles died suddenly in March, after necropsies pointed to a toxin but were unable to pinpoint a specific one.

• Kevin Bedford, director of the Owls Head Transportation Museum in Maine, said a 1911 Rolls-Royce owned by the daughter of poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was vandalized, with several parts stolen, as it was stored in a trailer ahead of an event in Portland, but that all the pieces of the $1 million car were recovered within hours.

• Sylvia June Abbott of Florida filed suit against the operators of Beauvoir plantation in Biloxi, Miss., the last home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, over an attack by a camel, Sir Camelot, in 2015 that she says injured her mentally and physically.

