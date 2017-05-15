Judge denies 1 Arkansas city's request to halt sanctions barring police force from patrolling

A Faulkner County circuit judge has denied the city of Damascus’ request for a preliminary injunction related to its violation of Arkansas’ speed trap law.

In a filing Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court, Judge Chris Carnahan ordered that the decision to bar the Damascus Police Department from patrolling local highways did not adversely affect traffic enforcement.

“Based on the filings in this matter the court cannot find that there is any irreparable injury at this time,” the order states.

Carnahan cited that officials with the Arkansas State Police as well as sheriff’s offices in Faulkner and Van Buren counties would take up enforcement duties, “alleviating any need for an injunction.”

Damascus city attorney Beau Wilcox had filed a petition last week seeking a halt to Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland’s sanctions against the city on that grounds that it would “potentially endanger motorists and pedestrians.”

Hiland ordered Wednesday that the town’s police force quit patrolling all highways where the speed trap law was violated, including U.S. 65.

Damascus, a town of about 385 residents, sits in both Faulkner and Van Buren counties.

