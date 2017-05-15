Home / Latest News /
Katy Perry announces date for central Arkansas concert
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:21 a.m.
Katy Perry announced Monday she will perform in central Arkansas during a tour next year.
As part of her Witness tour, the pop artist will stop at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, according to a news release. The show is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. and range from $50.50 to $130.50, according to the release.
They can be purchased at the Verizon Arena box office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
