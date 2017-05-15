Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 15, 2017, 7:03 a.m.

Katy Perry announces date for central Arkansas concert

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 6:21 a.m.

katy-perry-performs-june-3-2016-during-the-annual-wal-mart-shareholders-meeting-at-university-of-arkansas-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Katy Perry performs June 3, 2016, during the annual Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting at University of Arkansas’ Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Katy Perry announced Monday she will perform in central Arkansas during a tour next year.

As part of her Witness tour, the pop artist will stop at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, according to a news release. The show is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. and range from $50.50 to $130.50, according to the release.

They can be purchased at the Verizon Arena box office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

