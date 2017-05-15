Little Rock liquor store robbed; gunman jumps on counter, points pistol at store employee, cops say

Authorities are searching for a masked gunman who robbed a Little Rock liquor store Friday night.

A woman who works at Express Liquor, 3601 John Barrow Rd., told police an assailant wearing a “white cloth mask over his face” walked into the store around 10 p.m., jumped up on the counter and pointed a gun at her head while demanding "all of your money," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The woman told police she gave him the money in the store registers as well as the credit card receipts.

The 55-year-old put the cash and receipts in the gunman’s black backpack, authorities said. She told officers he ran north from the business toward 36th Street, according to the report.

Police said the incident was caught on video, though no footage has yet been released. The robber was described as a black male dressed in a black hoodie and black pants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Authorities also investigated a gas station robbery Friday night in Little Rock where the assailant was said to be a black male who wore a white mask.

Police did not indicate in the reports whether the two incidents were related.