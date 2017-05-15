Home / Latest News /
Man accused of beating mom, 87 with cane on Mother's Day
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:16 p.m.
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man beat his 87-year-old mother and 64-year-old sister with a cane on Mother's Day after they woke him up from a drunken slumber in his vehicle.
Richard Ward, 58, was arraigned Monday on charges including aggravated assault and public drunkenness.
Murrysville police said he was parked outside his mother's home when Linda Ward and her mother, Margaret, tried to wake him up around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police say he woke up angrily and took a cane from his sister before knocking her down and beating her and their mother with it.
Witnesses say Ward refused to stop the beating until he was restrained by others until police arrived. Both women were treated at a hospital.
Ward remained jailed Monday.
Kharma says... May 15, 2017 at 2:58 p.m.
"Wine is a mocker, strong drink a brawler, And whoever is intoxicated by it is not wise."
"Honor thy father and thy mother, so that thee may live long ..."
Dumba$$
