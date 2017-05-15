• Renee Fleming sang the famous "Ja, ja" one last time, acknowledging the ascendancy of youth, and made a graceful exit from the stage. The 58-year-old soprano, the most well-known American classical singer, performed the Marschallin in Strauss' Der Rosenkavalier for the final time Saturday in what may have been her farewell to staged standard repertoire. Confetti fell from the top of the Metropolitan Opera and bouquets were thrown from the crowd during a nine-minute ovation that followed the performance on the final day of the company's 2016-17 season. Fleming plans to concentrate her appearances on concerts and will consider singing in new operas. Fleming first sang the Marschallin, an aristocrat who accurately predicts her lover will leave her for a younger woman, at the Houston Grand Opera in 1995. Saturday was her 70th staged performance of the role, which included productions in San Francisco, London, Paris, Zurich, Baden-Baden and Munich, and with the Met on tour in Japan. "I feel satiated," she said outside her dressing room. "It's time -- time to say goodbye." A lyric soprano whose voice never deepened, Fleming made her Met debut in 1991 as the Countess in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro and has sung more than 250 performances with the company. Fleming will be on Broadway for the second time next spring, in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. She will record the voice of Julianne Moore's character in a movie version of Bel Canto, a novel by her friend Ann Patchett, and is receiving proposals to sing in new compositions.

• At a 2011 auction by Christie's, Elizabeth Taylor's so-called Taj Mahal diamond, part of a pendant that she received as a gift from Richard Burton, sold for almost $9 million. Since then, it has been mired in a legal dispute, revived last week when a lawsuit filed by people running a trust that put the jewelry up for sale accused Christie's of mischaracterizing the provenance of the gem, then canceling its sale to appease a client. That client, according to court papers filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, decided that he no longer wanted the gem after he became convinced that it had never belonged to Shah Jahan, a 17th-century Mughal emperor who built the white marble mausoleum after which the diamond was named. Christie's wants the money back from the Sothern Trust, which entered into a consignment agreement with the auction house for the sale of Taylor's jewelry collection after her death in 2011. But the trust has refused, saying there was no legitimate reason to cancel the sale. Three trustees are suing the auction house, contending that Christie's is withholding the money from the sale of other items during the auction, including a Bulgari emerald and diamond ring worth nearly $3 million, until the trust returns the Taj Mahal proceeds.

