North Little Rock convenience store robbed at gunpoint twice in a week, police say

For the second time in a week, a North Little Rock convenience store has been robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Video surveillance showed the latest robbery at the AGC Food Mart at 2910 E. Broadway happening around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

That assailant brandished a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk, the manager told authorities.

“Mother****er, open the register,” the robber, described as a black male, reportedly told a clerk before removing all of the money from a cash drawer.

The money, believed to be about $200 in cash, was placed in a black backpack before the robber fled on foot west from the business, according to a report.

Another employee working in the store at the time said he was in the back stocking coolers and tried to stay out of sight.

Authorities described the robber as standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

He wore a black hoodie with white drawstrings, black pants, black shoes and a white clothing covering the lower half of his face, an officer noted.

Officers attempted to find the assailant but weren’t able to locate him, the report states.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

On May 8, an assailant armed with a semi-automatic handgun robbed the same gas station of an undisclosed amount of money, Arkansas Online previously reported.

That robber was also described as wearing all-black clothing and something covering the bottom of his face.

It was not immediately clear whether authorities were investigating the robberies as being related.