Police: Assailant shoots North Little Rock man after asking him about content of his pockets

A man was shot in the leg late Friday while outside his house in North Little Rock, according to authorities.

The victim, 42-year-old Edward Crane Scott, told police that he had been standing on the north side of his home on South Spruce Street when a light-colored SUV pulled up beside him.

As the vehicle, a silver GMC Yukon, came to a stop around 11:15 p.m., the driver’s window rolled down and the victim recognized the driver as someone he knew.

Another person exited the SUV from the front passenger seat and approached Scott, at which point he was asked about the contents of his pockets.

Scott reportedly replied that all he had was a candy bar and a phone.

The assailant, described as a black man in his 30s, then pulled out a black handgun and fired two rounds at the victim as he ran back toward his house, police said.

A caller inside Scott’s home at the time told authorities that she heard gunshots and a short time later Scott came running inside with a gunshot wound to his leg.

An officer applied a tourniquet to Scott’s upper leg before he was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock for injuries described as not life-threatening.

Authorities said the shooter wore a striped polo shirt, blue jeans and a hat at the time. He was also believed to have dreads.

A vehicle that matched the description of the related vehicle was found outside a home on South Clover Street.

A man standing on the front porch of that residence was taken in for questioning. His name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Monday afternoon.