Poll Watch: Hogs don't move after series win over Vanderbilt; have top 25 showdown this weekend
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 12:12 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas stayed put in this week's USA Today coaches' poll, while its upcoming opponent fell three spots.
The No. 16 Razorbacks will take on No. 22 Texas A&M in the regular-season SEC finale beginning Thursday in College Station, Texas.
The Razorbacks (37-14, 16-10) are coming off a series win over Vanderbilt, including a 7-1 win in Sunday's finale. Arkansas is 2.5 games behind LSU for the SEC West lead, but is still mathematically eligible to win the division with a sweep of the Aggies.
Texas A&M (35-17, 15-10) is coming off a 2-1 series loss at Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks and Aggies are among seven SEC teams ranked this week. Others are: Florida (5), LSU (6), Kentucky (7), Mississippi State (13) and Auburn (23).
