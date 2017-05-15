Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 15, 2017, 12:51 p.m.

Poll Watch: Hogs don't move after series win over Vanderbilt; have top 25 showdown this weekend

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 12:12 p.m.

arkansas-catcher-grant-koch-runs-around-the-bases-after-hitting-a-home-during-the-first-inning-of-a-game-against-vanderbilt-on-sunday-may-14-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas catcher Grant Koch runs around the bases after hitting a home during the first inning of a game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas stayed put in this week's USA Today coaches' poll, while its upcoming opponent fell three spots.

The No. 16 Razorbacks will take on No. 22 Texas A&M in the regular-season SEC finale beginning Thursday in College Station, Texas.

The Razorbacks (37-14, 16-10) are coming off a series win over Vanderbilt, including a 7-1 win in Sunday's finale. Arkansas is 2.5 games behind LSU for the SEC West lead, but is still mathematically eligible to win the division with a sweep of the Aggies.

Texas A&M (35-17, 15-10) is coming off a 2-1 series loss at Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks and Aggies are among seven SEC teams ranked this week. Others are: Florida (5), LSU (6), Kentucky (7), Mississippi State (13) and Auburn (23).

