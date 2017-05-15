Preservation goal of 'historic' tour

In tandem with events planned for National Bike Month, Preserve Arkansas plans a bicycle tour to mark Arkansas Heritage Month.

Preserve Arkansas is a statewide nonprofit that advocates against demolition of historic buildings, encourages owners to take advantage of grants and tax credits to preserve such places and promotes preservation-friendly legislation.

Its annual list of Most Endangered Places will be released Friday, highlighting cultural and architecturally significant buildings or places that are in trouble and could be saved.

But first, A Most Endangered Places Bicycle Ride will make a leisure-pace, six-mile tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday past such historic sites in Little Rock. Bobby's Bike Hike will lead the tour beginning at the Little Rock River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave., and ending at Stone's Throw Brewing, 402 E. Ninth St.

The cost is $25 ($20 for Preserve Arkansas members) and includes a T-shirt and a free pint at Stone's Throw for riders of legal age. Bikes and helmets will be provided by Bobby's Bike Hike, but riders are welcome to supply their own. The ride will end after dark and headlights are required.

More information is at preservearkansas.com.

-- Celia Storey

