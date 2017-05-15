Home /
Police: Robber walks behind counter, points gun at Little Rock gas station employee
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
Authorities are searching for a gunman who robbed a Little Rock gas station Friday night, police said.
An employee was working around 8:45 p.m. at the MAPCO Mart at 5420 W. 12th St. when a person walked into the store “pointing a handgun at him,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The gunman said “give me everything you got” and walked behind the counter, police said.
The 25-year-old worker put the money from the cash register, about $40 in cash, into the robber’s backpack, according to the report. The employee said the gunman’s white mask fell off during the robbery, but that he “did not get a good look at his face.”
The employee said the robber, a black male, was wearing all black except for the mask.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
About an hour after the gas station robbery, a Little Rock liquor store was robbed by a black male wearing all black and a white mask, Arkansas Online reported. Police did not indicate in the reports whether the two incidents were related.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Robber walks behind counter, points gun at Little Rock gas station employee
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.