Police: Robber walks behind counter, points gun at Little Rock gas station employee

Authorities are searching for a gunman who robbed a Little Rock gas station Friday night, police said.

An employee was working around 8:45 p.m. at the MAPCO Mart at 5420 W. 12th St. when a person walked into the store “pointing a handgun at him,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The gunman said “give me everything you got” and walked behind the counter, police said.

The 25-year-old worker put the money from the cash register, about $40 in cash, into the robber’s backpack, according to the report. The employee said the gunman’s white mask fell off during the robbery, but that he “did not get a good look at his face.”

The employee said the robber, a black male, was wearing all black except for the mask.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

About an hour after the gas station robbery, a Little Rock liquor store was robbed by a black male wearing all black and a white mask, Arkansas Online reported. Police did not indicate in the reports whether the two incidents were related.