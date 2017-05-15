Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 15, 2017, 3:50 p.m.

Owner sought after 2 Arkansas homes destroyed in fires; authorities suspect arson

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.

PHOTO BY BAXTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Mark Mucha, 42, and two residential fires in Baxter County

Authorities are searching for the owner of two Baxter County homes that burned down early Monday after what appear to be acts of arson, officials said.

Fire officials responded to a fire in the 900 block of Hickory Flats Lane in Lakeview at 5:19 a.m., according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Then, about two hours later, officials responded to another residential fire in the 90 block of Buffalo Rapids Lane near Buffalo City, the release said. Both homes were destroyed, police said.

After investigating the scenes, authorities are considering the fires acts of arson and are searching for 42-year-old Mark Mucha, who owns both homes, the release said.

Mucha is likely driving a gray-brown 2010 Toyota pickup with the license plate number 395UWW, police said.

He is believed to be armed and has engaged in "violent and threatening behavior" in the past, the release said.

