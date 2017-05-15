Silent ride to remember bikers who have died

The Ride of Silence has been an annual event for bicyclists since May 2003, when hundreds of riders gathered at White Rock Lake in Dallas to remember endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz, who died when he was hit by the mirror of a passing bus.

Held around the world every third Wednesday in May, the silent parade mourns bicyclists who have been killed and remembers those who have been injured, as well as raises awareness about traffic safety.

The event in Little Rock will begin at 7 p.m. at the SOMA EZ Mart, 1321 Main St. Bicyclists are invited to ride two abreast, at no more than 12 mph to the state Capitol steps for a short ceremony.

In Fort Smith, riders will gather by 6:45 p.m. at the Fort Smith Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive.

There is no fee to participate. Riders are asked to gather, gear up and ride quietly. Helmets are required, and participants are reminded to obey traffic laws.

For more information, visit rideofsilence.org or search Facebook for "BACA -- Bicycle Advocacy of Central Arkansas."

Lizard Creek Mud MAYhem

The Run Lizard Creek 8K Obstacle Run will unleash its elite wave at 8 a.m. Saturday at Lizard Creek on Two Moons Lane in Judsonia. All other runners will begin in 15-minute waves starting at 9.

A 2.5 mile kids race will begin at 11:30.

Racers will walk, run, crawl, swing and slide across a five-mile course with more than 30 obstacles, water, rugged terrain and mud.

Elite racers must be at least 18, but anyone at least 14 years old is welcome in the other waves. Elite runners must complete all the obstacles to qualify for an award, but other racers are allowed to skip any obstacles beyond their abilities.

Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Elite runners pay $75; other waves cost $65, and the kids race is $35. Kiddie racers must have their legal guardian with them on the course (no charge).

Race-day registration and check-in will be available beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday (until the waves fill up) for an extra $10. Race-day registrants will be given an event T-shirt and dog tag while supplies last.

Runners should provide a picture ID, a change of clothes, a trash bag for muddy clothes and cash for food.

On-site parking is free. There is a $5 fee for spectators. Proceeds will benefit Heroes R&R, a nonprofit that supports military members, medical personnel, police and firefighters.

The website includes a link to register for a separate Run Lizard Creek 5K Obstacle Challenge during PortFest at Jacksonport State Park on June 10. Online registration is open until June 4 for $65 and includes entry into both days of PortFest and a Run Lizard Creek T-shirt and dog tag. For more information, visit portfest.org.

To register for either event, the site is runlizardcreek.com.

Speedy Skunk Run

The Speedy Skunk Run 10K, 5K, one-mile walk and Little Stinker Fun Run all begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, 506 E. Douglas St. in Prairie Grove.

Online registration for "the fastest stinkin' race in Northwest Arkansas" is open until Wednesday. The 10K and 5K cost $30, the walk is $20, and the Little Stinker Fun Run is $15.

Race-day registration will cost an extra $5 during packet pickup from 6:10 to 7:20 a.m. at the park's Latta Barn meeting room.

Call (479) 466-6251 for more information. Registration is at speedyskunkrun.com.

Catsmacker and Kitty Tickler

The Catsmacker and Kitty Tickler fun runs will begin at 7 a.m. at the Lake Sylvia Recreation Area near Perryville. The Catsmacker is approximately 22 miles and the Kitty Tickler is 12-ish miles.

There is no fee for either of these runs, but the park charges $3 per vehicle.

A mandatory trail briefing will begin at 6:45 a.m. The course is very hilly, mostly on forest roads and single- and double-track trails. Course markings will consist of signs, flagging with colored ribbon and flour to mark turns.

There will be two unstaffed aid stations for the Catsmacker (one for the Kitty Tickler) with water and minimal food. Runners are encouraged to carry a water bottle, snacks, a printed course map and their cellphone.

For headcount purposes, runners should register in advance.

The Ultra Trail Series awards ceremony will be held after the run. Lunch will be served and donations will be accepted to help cover the cost of the food.

For directions and registration, visit runarkansas.com/catsmacker.htm.

Yoga

The Little Rock Farmers Market and Big Rock Yoga are teaming up again to provide one-hour yoga sessions in the Riverfront Park History Pavilion from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

West of the Junction Bridge in Little Rock's downtown Riverfront Park, the red-brick pavilion is marked with an American Indian head sculpture. Classes are for all levels. Taking a yoga mat is encouraged, but there will be some there to borrow.

Classes are free, but donations are welcome.

Also, the farmers market has added a Lil' Farmers program from 9 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Lil' Farmers aims to give kids ages 12 and under a chance to learn about healthful food choices while they play food-related games.

The farmers market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. For more information, visit rivermarket.info.

For more information about Big Rock Yoga, visit bigrockyoga.com.

