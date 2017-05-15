WHAT: Snyder's of Hanover "Wholey Cheese!" crackers

STATS: A 1-ounce serving (28 crackers) of the Smoked Gouda variety contains 130 calories and 5 fat, 20 carbohydrate, zero fiber, 2 sugar and 2 protein grams. We found them at Wal-Mart, 700 Bowman Road, Little Rock. Visit snydersofhanover.com.

THE SKINNY: "Wholey Cheese!" (their odd spelling and superfluous punctuation, not mine) crackers are not wholly cheese exactly.

But "Wholey Cheese Powder!" doesn't sound as good. There is some dried cheese itemized far down in the ingredients list, but the main ingredient after potato starch is "cheddar cheese powder."

Maybe that's why all three flavors -- Smoked Gouda, Swiss & Black Pepper and Mild Cheddar -- of these thin, airy and holey (to resemble Swiss cheese) crackers all sort of taste the same. Which is not particularly cheesy or tasty, just kind of harsh and fake.

I was not wholly impressed, though if you are, be sure to weigh or count out your crackers (there are five servings per bag), so as not to eat the whole "Wholey Cheese!" bag.

-- Jennifer Christman

Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods. Email:

jchristman@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 05/15/2017