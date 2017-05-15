Style: Little red Corvettes and lots more

The throaty rumble of a Ford Mustang comes from the distance as car owners and gawkers alike admire the gathering of rad rides on a perfect spring evening in the parking lot of David’s Burgers and Furniture Row on Landers Road in North Little Rock Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

Spread across the tarmac are hot rods, rat rods, super cars, muscle cars, luxury cars and pickups. If it has wheels, a motor and stands out from the crowd, it is likely here.

See Mitchell Pe Masilun’s fantastic photos of this loosely organized show happening on the first Friday night of each month through the fall, starting at about 5:30 p.m.