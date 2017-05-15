Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 15, 2017, 1:58 a.m.

Super Quiz: HYDR

This article was published today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. A source of water for fire trucks

  2. It occurs combined with oxygen as water.

  3. A morbid fear of water

  4. An organic compound containing only carbon and hydrogen

  5. A fast boat that travels on the surface of the water

  6. A method of growing plants in water instead of in soil

  7. Operated by a liquid moving in a confined space under pressure

  8. A constellation in the deep southern sky

  9. This water creature's immortality is well-supported by science.

ANSWERS

  1. Hydrant

  2. Hydrogen

  3. Hydrophobia

  4. Hydrocarbon

  5. Hydrofoil (hydroplane)

  6. Hydroponics

  7. Hydraulic

  8. Hydrus

  9. Hydra

ActiveStyle on 05/15/2017

Arkansas Online