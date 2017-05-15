Super Quiz: HYDR

A source of water for fire trucks
It occurs combined with oxygen as water.
A morbid fear of water
An organic compound containing only carbon and hydrogen
A fast boat that travels on the surface of the water
A method of growing plants in water instead of in soil
Operated by a liquid moving in a confined space under pressure
A constellation in the deep southern sky
This water creature's immortality is well-supported by science.
ANSWERS
Hydrant
Hydrogen
Hydrophobia
Hydrocarbon
Hydrofoil (hydroplane)
Hydroponics
Hydraulic
Hydrus
Hydra
