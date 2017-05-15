Sword Squat ratchets up benefit of usual motion

The squat is ubiquitous. It's one of the exercises that people think of first when they think about strength training.

This is due to the long history of the squat in formal strength-training programs, but also its effectiveness.

The only trouble is, the traditional barbell squat is not safe or appropriate for all exercisers.

Modifications are the key to a successful squat routine, so I'll use this week as an opportunity to share some ideas for personalizing your perfect squat. Plus, I'll introduce one of my favorite versions of this -- fantastic -- exercise.

The old-school barbell squat requires one to place a bar over the neck and shoulders. While the lower body movement completed in this exercise is perfectly healthful, the barbell places a great deal of pressure on the spine and supportive structures within the core. For some, that is a desired effect. Certain exercisers are looking to build core strength through loading the spine during exercise.

For others, this move is absolutely contraindicated.

Older adults with lower back pain or artificial or repaired joints, anyone with poor hamstring or ankle flexibility, and those who have not trained extensively with free weights expose themselves to injury during a barbell squat.

Rather than take this risk, it makes more sense to modify the exercise in a way that preserves the benefits of the original.

There are a variety of ways to do it, even without expensive machines. The easiest and most direct method is simply to move the resistance off the spine and onto the arms. Dumbbell squats and medicine ball squats are great examples that show how effective this modification can be.

But there are certain limitations that come along with this modification. It's impossible to hold the same amount of resistance in one's hands that one could load onto a barbell supported by the back. For some, this will present an insurmountable deterrent, simply because they need heavy resistance to elicit the desired effect.

The other simple way to do the squat without loading the spine is to remove outside resistance altogether and adjust repetition speed. Super slow squats, isometric wall squats and plyometric squat jumps are just a few examples that are readily modified by changing the pace of repetitions.

This week's exercise maintains the original squat movement, but challenges the exerciser through adding resistance in the form of a barbell. However, the barbell is held in the hands rather than loaded on the back, which makes all the difference.

1. Select a weighted bar, something between 10 and 30 pounds. Hold the bar in front of you using both hands -- as you would hold a sword.

2. Plant your feet about a foot wider than shoulder width apart.

3. Slowly squat down by pressing your hips back and down while extending your arms straight out from your chest. As you reach the full squat position, your arms should also be fully extended.

4. Stand back up and move the bar toward your chest to allow the shoulders to rest a second.

5. Go right back into the next squat and press the arms out again.

6. Perform two sets of 12.

A modification of this motion for those not yet able to support the weight held out in front of the body is to do the same squatting motion while resting one end of the bar on the floor.

The Sword Squat not only provides an opportunity to add resistance to a body weight squat but also challenges the core by applying the resistance in front of the body's center of gravity. This will force the upper and lower back muscles to activate, which is one of the major benefits of a traditional squat.

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

