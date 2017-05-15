Arkansas teen killed, six people hurt in shooting at party

A teen died and six others were injured at a party Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro, police said.

Gunshots were reported at the 300 block of South Main Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to a Jonesboro Police Department news release. An altercation reportedly broke out at the party being held at The Basement -- a venue for parties and events situated below the commercial space at 311 S. Main St.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the seven victims, but Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro died at the scene. The remaining victims were rushed to the hospital, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, Chauncey Jovon Thomas, 19, of Jonesboro turned himself in after warrants were issued for first-degree murder and first-degree battery charges. Investigators on Sunday evening were still searching for Kalius Jaciel Lane, 20, of Jonesboro, who was also wanted in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said Lane should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting displaced the Sunday service at Compass Church, which usually meets at The Basement, according to the church's Facebook page.

Metro on 05/15/2017