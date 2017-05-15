Home / Latest News /
UN Security Council considering new sanctions on North Korea after missile test
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
France's U.N. ambassador says Security Council members are working on a resolution that would impose new sanctions against North Korea and strengthen enforcement of existing sanctions.
Francois Delattre told reporters Monday that France favors "a strong, swift and firm reaction of the council" to North Korea's test Sunday of a new longer-range ballistic missile, which he called "a serious threat to peace and security both in the region and the world."
The Security Council is scheduled to hold closed-door consultations on the missile test Tuesday.
British U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft also called the test a threat to international peace and security and said "the U.K. favors tougher sanctions."
Swedish U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog said the council needs a firm, united response but "we also feel there needs to be openness for a conversation for dialogue."
